China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Update

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 189,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get China Pharma alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.65 on Friday. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.