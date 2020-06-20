Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,723 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $536.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $549.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.46 and a 200 day moving average of $493.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.