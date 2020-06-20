Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CNBKA stock opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The firm has a market cap of $417.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 4,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,197.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 769,779 shares in the company, valued at $47,664,715.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 769,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,723,447.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,848. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

