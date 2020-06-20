CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

CDW stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

