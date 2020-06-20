Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of CATY opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

