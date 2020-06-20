Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.95. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,608,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

