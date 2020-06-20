Cardtronics PLC Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CATM)

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardtronics in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cardtronics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CATM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Gabelli began coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $23.57 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, CAO Paul A. Gullo acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.00. Also, Director Rahul Gupta acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,100 shares of company stock worth $408,618. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,546,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

