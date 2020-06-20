Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.26 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $770.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

