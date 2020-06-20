Capital One Financial Comments on Realty Income Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on O. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2335 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

