Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €61.00 ($68.54) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.83 ($67.23).

ETR:COK opened at €50.60 ($56.85) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.18. Cancom has a one year low of €31.20 ($35.06) and a one year high of €59.05 ($66.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 48.84.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

