Canaccord Genuity Trims Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Target Price to $1.75

Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Vireo Health International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of VREOF opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Vireo Health International has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.89.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.

