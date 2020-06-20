Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PMOIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Premier Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Investec raised Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Premier Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Premier Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

