Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 4,150 ($52.82) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($48.75) to GBX 3,160 ($40.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,727 ($72.89) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,735 ($60.26) target price (down from GBX 5,130 ($65.29)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Berkeley Group to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,370 ($68.35) to GBX 4,520 ($57.53) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,565.69 ($58.11).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,304 ($54.78) on Wednesday. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,055 ($38.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,165.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,490.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75.

In related news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 1,290 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, with a total value of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

