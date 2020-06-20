Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

CPT stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.65. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

