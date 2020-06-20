Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,368 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Callon Petroleum worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

