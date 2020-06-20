Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Down 63.0% in June

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $17.05 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

