Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Rollins by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Rollins by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

