Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,410,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $169.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $170.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $152,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,398,996.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $343,520.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,879 shares of company stock valued at $108,784,348. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.