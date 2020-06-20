Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Insider Fred Hand Sells 14,372 Shares

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BURL opened at $206.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.78.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

