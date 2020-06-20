Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

