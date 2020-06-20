BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRT. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut BRT Apartments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

BRT opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $202.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

