Brokers Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

MCD opened at $186.56 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

