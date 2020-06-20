Brokers Set Expectations for Compass Diversified Holdings’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.83. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 131,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,180,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 287,951 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,072,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

