Brokers Offer Predictions for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report released on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.76.

NYSE ET opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.26.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. grace capital bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 47.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

