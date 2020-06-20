Brokers Offer Predictions for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CRK has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million.

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,250 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,430,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

