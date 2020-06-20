Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

NYSE AJG opened at $99.17 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 325,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 84,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

