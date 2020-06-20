Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 57,171 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $302.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.66. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

