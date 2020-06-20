BPOST SA/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BPOST SA/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BPOST SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.00%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Main First Bank raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BPOST SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BPOSY stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.93. BPOST SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $12.04.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

