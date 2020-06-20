Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, an increase of 2,205.2% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Boxlight stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 449.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. National Securities raised Boxlight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

