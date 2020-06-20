Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

