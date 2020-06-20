Boohoo Group’s (BOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 490 ($6.24).

BOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.05) price target (up from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 394.29 ($5.02).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 413 ($5.26) on Wednesday. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.86 ($5.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 358.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 295.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

