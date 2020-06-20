B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BME. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 340 ($4.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 408.14 ($5.19).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 386.40 ($4.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 359.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 353.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

