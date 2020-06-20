Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

BCOR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Blucora has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

