Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 147,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $12.72 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.