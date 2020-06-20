BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,162,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 46.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 146,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 46,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKN opened at $15.33 on Friday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%.

About BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

