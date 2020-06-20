BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BAF) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 1,127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAF opened at $13.85 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

