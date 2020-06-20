Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Earns Buy Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

CVE BLN opened at C$5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.80. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$7.40.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,677.50. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Joseph Meyers sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$86,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,265.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

