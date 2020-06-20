Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.90.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

