BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.
BMRN stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $124.95.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,860 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.