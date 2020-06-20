BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “performer” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

BMRN stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.48 and a beta of 1.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.77 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,132 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,860 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $148,203,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,754,000 after acquiring an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

