Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $451.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.50 and a twelve month high of $497.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.70 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

