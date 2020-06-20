Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 49,730 call options on the company. This is an increase of 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,750 call options.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura raised their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $169,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after acquiring an additional 768,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,584,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,117,000 after acquiring an additional 390,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.15. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

