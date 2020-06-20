Berenberg Bank Reiterates €35.50 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($39.89) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.13 ($33.85).

RWE opened at €31.07 ($34.91) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.07. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($26.16).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

