Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Baylin Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Baylin Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BYL. Cormark dropped their target price on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Baylin Technologies stock opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90. Baylin Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

