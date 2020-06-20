Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Down 76.2% in June

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the May 31st total of 43,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BRN stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.