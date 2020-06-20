Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several research analysts have commented on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.36. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

