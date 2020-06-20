Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 217,367 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 217,367 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $230.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.23. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.93.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

