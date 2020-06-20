Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 299,351 Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 299,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,253,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,130,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 156,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

