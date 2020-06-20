B. Riley Comments on Invitation Homes Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

INVH stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

