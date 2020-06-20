Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Up 6,700.0% in June

Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 6,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX opened at $1.71 on Friday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Avalon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

