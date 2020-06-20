AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,216.46.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,130.60 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,095.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,069.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 62.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

